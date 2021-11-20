Ontario reports 728 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday
Nearly 89% of Ontarians have now had at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
Ontario reported another 728 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, one day before the first doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for children aged five to 11 is due to arrive in Canada.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Tests completed: 30,138
Provincewide test positivity rate: 2.3 per cent
Active cases: 5,317
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: ICU data is not available due to "a technical issue." However, there are currently 283 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 215 of which are not fully vaccinated or have an unclear vaccination status.
Deaths: Five, pushing the official toll to 9,964
Vaccinations: 15,367 doses were administered on Friday, meaning a total of 22,791,463 doses have been administered to date. That means 88.9 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years or older have received one dose, while nearly 85.9 per cent have received two doses.
