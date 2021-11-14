Ontario reports 666 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 7 deaths

Ontario reported another 666 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provi ncial update :

Tests completed: 24,853.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 2.7 per cent.

Active cases: 4,778.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 133; 78 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: Seven, pushing the official toll to 9,934.

Vaccinations: 22,712,900 doses have been administered to date. Currently, 88.7 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 85.5 per cent have received double doses.