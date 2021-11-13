Skip to Main Content
Ontario reports 661 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Ontario reported 661 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, up from 598 cases on Friday. Infectious disease experts are warning that the rise in case counts could begin to place an increased burden on hospitals in the coming weeks and months.

Nearly 88% of Ontarians aged 12+ have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

Emma Willemsma, who is 34-years-old and 31 weeks pregnant in this photo, gets her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a Humber River Hospital pop-up clinic at the at Luso Canadian Charitable Society in Toronto on Apr. 23, 2021. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed: 26,456.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 2.4 per cent.

Active cases: 4,586.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 131; 78 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: Six, pushing the official toll to 9,927.

Vaccinations: 22,699,834 doses have been administered to date, with almost 88.7 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 or older having received at least one dose and 85.4 per cent having received two.

