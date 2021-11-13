Ontario reports 661 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Ontario reported 661 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, up from 598 cases on Friday.

Infectious disease experts are warning that the rise in case counts could begin to place an increased burden on hospitals in the coming weeks and months.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Tests completed: 26,456.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 2.4 per cent.

Active cases: 4,586.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 131; 78 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: Six, pushing the official toll to 9,927.

Vaccinations: 22,699,834 doses have been administered to date, with almost 88.7 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 or older having received at least one dose and 85.4 per cent having received two.