Ontario sees 480 new COVID-19 cases as more than 85% of those eligibile fully vaccinated

Ontario reported 480 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while more than 85 per cent of those in the province eligible for immunization against the virus have now had two shots.

Today's case count is a nearly 14 per cent jump over Monday last week, and is the eighth consecutive day of week-over-week increases in daily infections. It's also the highest number of new cases reported on a Monday since Oct. 4.

Because testing levels in Ontario are generally cyclical, it's often most illuminating to compare the same days of the week when identifying trends in pandemic data.

The seven-day average of daily infections rose to 476, its highest point since mid-October. A nearly two-months-long period of consistent decline in the seven-day average that began in early September has been firmly in reverse for more than a week.

Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table now estimates the province's effective reproduction number at 1.26, meaning transmission of the virus is once again growing exponentially after a sustained period of contraction.

While cases may be trending upward, though, the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines has helped to keep the burden on intensive care units steady. As of Sunday evening, there were 127 patients being treated for COVID-related illnesses in the province's ICUs. Of those, 74 relied on a ventilator to breathe.

Public health units collectively administered another 17,057 doses of vaccines on Sunday. Roughly 85.1 per cent of eligible Ontarians, or more than 11 million people aged 12 and older, have had two shots.

Here are some key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Newly reported school-related cases: 85, including 75 students and seven staff members. Three of the province's 4,844 publicly-funded schools are currently closed due to COVID-19.

Tests completed in previous 24 hours: 22,980, with a 2.2 per cent provincewide positivity rate — the highest reported positivity rate since Sept. 21.

Active cases: 4,040, the most since Oct. 14.

Newly reported deaths: Two, pushing the official toll to 9,900.

Vaccinations: 15,901 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered Thursday. About 84.9 per cent of eligible Ontarians, those aged 12 and older, have now had two doses of vaccine.