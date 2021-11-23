Ontarians can book COVID-19 shots for kids aged 5 to 11 starting today
Ontario families can book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for kids aged five to 11 starting today.
Ontario expects more than 1 million doses of Pfizer's paediatric COVID vaccine
The provincial booking portal was scheduled to open at 8 a.m. Tuesday, but people reported on social media that they were able to access it even earlier.
People can make appointments through the portal and contact centre, public health units' booking systems, some pharmacies and primary care providers.
The province has said it expects to start administering the first shots on Thursday.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said 400,000 doses of the paediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were expected Monday, with more than 600,000 more to come in a later shipment.
Children turning five in the remainder of 2021 are also eligible to start booking shots today.
