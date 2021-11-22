COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Ontario children aged 5-11 to open Tuesday

Appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged five to 11 in Ontario will open tomorrow, the province said Monday.

Spots will be available as of 8 a.m. ET through the province's online portal and contact centre, as well as directly through public health units that use internal booking systems and via select pharmacies, the government said in a news release.

About one million children across Ontario qualify.

Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones are holding a news conference at 9 a.m. ET at Queen's Park in Toronto to take questions about the plan. You can watch it live in the player above.

Canada received its first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines for children on Sunday evening, with a shipment landing in Hamilton.

The federal government and the pharmaceutical giant have agreed on an accelerated delivery of more than 2.9 million doses, scheduled to arrive by the end of the week. The delivery comes just a few days after Health Canada authorized the vaccine for pediatric use.

Elliott said last week that she was working with the federal government to finalize a shipment schedule to Ontario, and that the province is "ready to begin distributing and administering doses as soon as they arrive."