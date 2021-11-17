Ontario sees 512 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths — including person under 20

Ontario reported 512 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 more deaths linked to the illness on Wednesday, including the death of one person under the age of 20.

Today's case count marks week-over-week jump of nearly 13 per cent over last Wednesday, when the province logged 454 infections.

The seven-day average of daily cases climbed to 587.

While cases continue to rise in much of Ontario, the cumulative pace of those increases is slowing.

The province's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table estimates that as of Nov. 13, cases were doubling every 30 days. That's up from about 24 days nearer the beginning of last week, and every 17 days or so the week before.

Similarly, the reproduction value — a measure of how fast a pandemic is growing — has been steadily declining for several days.

The 12 additional deaths of people with COVID-19 reported Wednesday are the most on a single day in nearly one month.

In an email to media, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health indicated that the person under 20 who died lived within the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

"We send our deepest condolences to their family," Alexandra Hilkene said. "Out of respect for the family and their privacy during this difficult time we will not be sharing any further case details at this time."

Ontario's official death toll stands at 9,950.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Patients in ICUs with COVID-related illnesses: 133, with 77 relying on ventilators to breathe.

Tests in the previous 24 hours: 28,931, with a 2.5 per cent positivity rate.

Active cases: 4,714, a second straight day resolved cases have outpaced new infections.

Vaccinations: 15,040 doses were administered by public health units on Tuesday. About 85.8 per cent of eligible Ontarians have had two shots.

The City of Toronto, meanwhile, issued a news release saying 85 per cent of its residents now have two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The province's vaccination target remains 90 per cent.