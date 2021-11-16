Ontario sees 481 new COVID-19 cases, pace of week-over week growth slowing

Ontario reported 481 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the seven-day average of daily infections continued to tick upward — though the pace of that climb has slowed compared to recent weeks.

Today's count is a roughly nine per cent jump from the same time last week, when the province logged 441 cases.

The seven-day average of daily cases rose to 579. Last Tuesday it stood at 492.

The most recent estimate from Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table is that cases are now doubling every 24 days or so, compared to about every 15 to 17 days at the same time last week. In other words, the rate of growth in the transmission of the virus is slowing.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Newly reported school-related cases: 245 from last Friday afternoon to Monday afternoon. Three of Ontario's 4,844 publicly-funded schools are closed due to COVID-19.

Patients in ICUs with COVID-related illnesses: 139, with 82 relying on ventilators to breathe.

Tests in the previous 24 hours: 18,965, with a 2.5 per cent positivity rate.

Active cases: 4,814, the first significant drop in overall active cases in about three weeks.

Newly reported deaths: One, pushing the death toll to 9,938.

Vaccinations: 13,146 doses were administered by public health units on Monday. About 85.7 per cent of eligible Ontarians have had two shots.

Southwestern PHU considers new COVID measures

The Southwestern Public Health unit in Ontario is considering adopting new public health measures to mitigate the recent rise in COVID-19 case counts.

The medical officer of health for the counties of Oxford and Elgin said this week that the daily counts of new infections in the area have been higher than those in the rest of the province.

Dr. Joyce Lock said the positivity rate in the daily COVID-19 tests in her unit is continuing to climb every week, reaching about 5.1 per cent recently.

She said her team is looking at the local data to see what additional measures can help in stopping the spread of the virus and reducing the pressure on local hospitals.

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital, which is one of three hospitals in the region, said it's facing a dire situation, and is now seeing the highest number of patients requiring critical care since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the public health unit in Sudbury reinstated capacity rules and some other measures last week amid a rapid local rise in cases.