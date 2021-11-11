Ontario reports 642 new COVID-19 cases, a 46% jump from this time last week

Ontario reported 642 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the most on a single day in more than a month and a roughly 46 per cent jump from the same day last week.

The seven-day average of daily cases climbed to 532, an 11th straight day of increases. It stood at 383 last Thursday.

The most recent estimate from Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table is that as of Nov. 7, cases were doubling every 15 days.

Today's figures come after the province said it is pausing its plan to lift capacity limits in remaining higher-risk settings "out of an abundance of caution."

While there has been a recent rise in new infections, the burden of COVID-19 on hospitals has remained relatively stable. Of as Wednesday, there were 132 patients being treated for COVID-related illnesses in the province's intensive care units.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Newly reported deaths: Four, raising the official toll to 9,916.

Tests in the previous 24 hours: 29,814, with a 2.1 per cent provincewide positivity rate.

Active cases: 4,269, the most since Oct. 12.

Vaccinations: 15,962 doses were administered by public health units on Wednesday. Nearly 85.3 per cent of eligible Ontarians have had two shots.