Toronto

Ontario logs 454 new COVID-19 cases, 9 further deaths

Ontario reported 454 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths linked to the illness on Wednesday, as the seven-day average of daily infections topped 500.

7-day average of daily cases topped 500 for 1st time in nearly a month

CBC News ·
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said this week that officials expected a rise in COVID-19 cases as the cold weather set in, and that the province's reopening plan accounts for that anticipated increase. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, is scheduled to hold a briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch it live in this story.

Today's case count is a 20 per cent increase over last Wednesday, when Ontario logged 378 new infections, and marks a 10th straight day of week-over-week jumps.

The seven-day average climbed to 503, a level last seen in mid-October. Last Wednesday, the seven-day average sat at 379.

The most recent estimate from Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table is that, as of Nov. 5, cases are doubling every 17 days. Dr. Peter Jüni, scientific director of the table, has previously said that case counts become especially concerning when they are doubling every seven to eight days.

WATCH | Ontario's COVID-19 cases climbing too fast, says science adviser:

Ontario's COVID-19 cases climbing too fast, says science adviser

3 hours ago
7:30
Ontario needs to act quickly to limit the current rise of the coronavirus, says Dr. Peter Jüni, the head of the COVID-19 Science Advisory Table. (Carlos Osorio/CBC) 7:30

While there has been a recent rise in new infections, the burden of COVID-19 on hospitals has remained relatively stable. Of as Tuesday, there were 136 patients being treated for COVID-related illnesses in the province's intensive care units. 

Meanwhile, the nine deaths reported today pushed the official toll to 9,912. 

Here are some key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests in the previous 24 hours: 33,364, with a 1.8 per cent provincewide positivity rate.

Active cases: 4,053.

Vaccinations: 15,257 doses were administered by public health units on Tuesday.. Nearly 85.3 per cent of eligible Ontarians have had two shots.

