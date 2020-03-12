Ontario says school board employees can be redeployed to hospitals, long-term care homes

The Ontario government has issued an emergency order allowing school board employees to be redeployed voluntarily to hospitals, long-term care homes, retirement homes and women's shelters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government says many congregate care settings need staff such as custodial and maintenance workers.

"I am encouraging any available educational workers to help out if you can, because you can make a real difference in the lives of those most in need," Premier Doug Ford said in a statement on Saturday.

The government also announced support for child-care centres on Saturday, saying it wants to protect child-care spaces when parents return to work. Child-care providers are currently banned from charging parents.

Hardware stores can reopen on Saturday

Meanwhile, hardware and safety supply stores can open again in Ontario today, as the province slowly reopens some businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opening hardware stores is the latest step in the government's plan to slowly reopen Ontario businesses, after garden centres and nurseries were permitted to open Friday. Retail stores can start offering curbside pickup on Monday.

Ontario reported 477 new confirmed cases of the virus on Friday — an uptick this week, after the provincial case counts fell below 400 on three out of the previous four days.

Community spread is responsible for about 55 per cent of the province's new cases according to the province's top doctor, who called it "perplexing."

Ontario's official death count sits at 1,540 as of Friday, however, data reported directly from regional public health units puts the actual death toll at at least 1,649.

We’ve run into some weather east of Toronto. Low visibility. We are going to have to turn around. Standby for further updates. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/opinspiration?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#opinspiration</a> —@CFSnowbirds

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds were expected to fly from CFB Trenton to Toronto on Saturday morning as part of their salute to Canadians fighting COVID-19. However, they encountered weather problems east of Toronto and had to turn back, the Snowbirds said in a tweet.