Ontario sees 3,424 new COVID-19 cases, new high of more than 141,000 vaccines

Ontario reported another 3,424 cases of COVID-19 and 26 more deaths linked to the illness on Thursday, as the number of patients in hospitals, intensive care and on ventilators all dropped for the first time in weeks.

The new cases, which come after two straight days below the 3,000 threshold, include 958 in Toronto, 900 in Peel Region, 291 in York Region, 175 in Durham Region and 155 in Hamilton.

Labs completed 54,118 tests and Public Health Ontario logged a provincewide positivity rate of 6.8 per cent.

Yesterday there were a total of 1,964 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 877 were being treated for COVID-related critical illnesses in intensive care and 600 required a ventilator to breathe, both slight drops from the day before but still relatively very high.

For reference, there were about 420 patients in ICUs and 315 on ventilators at the peak of the second wave back in mid to late-January.

Meanwhile, public health units collectively administered a new high of 141,038 doses of COVID vaccines yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health. Some 5,356,172 people in the province, or about 46.5 per cent of all adults, have had at least one dose of a vaccine.

Ontario has used 5,740,761, or about 86.5 per cent, of the 6,635,725 total doses it has received to date.

People aged 50 and older across Ontario are among a number of new groups who can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting today.

The province announced Wednesday the 50-and-older age group, in addition to those with high-risk health conditions, and a number of employees who cannot work from home are now eligible to get the shot.

The newly eligible workers include those in the education, child-care, food and manufacturing sectors.

People aged 18 and up can book vaccine appointments if they live in hot spot postal codes as of this week.

Peel Region says it will be offering vaccines to all residents aged 18 and older — not just those in hot-spot neighbourhoods — starting today, weeks ahead of the province's schedule.

Ontario says it expects 65 per cent of adults to have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of May.

More to come.