Ontario confirms 2,941 new COVID-19 cases, 44 more deaths

Ontario reported another 2,941 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a second straight day below the 3,000 threshold, and 44 more deaths from the illness.

The province hasn't seen two consecutive days with fewer than 3,000 cases in more than a month.

The new cases include 924 in Toronto, 565 in Peel Region, 254 in York Region, 171 in Durham Region and 149 in Hamilton, Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a series of tweets.

Labs completed 45,800 tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, Elliott added.

Ontario's open data pages were not updated as of about 10:30 a.m. ET. More detailed information on today's COVID-related data are expected once that happens.

Meanwhile, provincial officials are set to hold a briefing for media on Ontario's rollout of vaccines today at noon. That will be followed by a news conference, where Elliott is scheduled to be joined by Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. You'll be able to watch it live in this story.

This morning, Health Canada announced it had approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use in adolescents aged 12 through 15.

Pfizer is the first product to be authorized for use in this younger age category. The three other products authorized for use in Canada — AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna — can only be used in people over the age of 18, for now.

Health Canada said of the Pfizer vaccine that "efficacy in that age group is estimated to be 100% and is comparable to what is observed in adults," while safety data shows it's "well-tolerated."

