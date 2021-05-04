Ontario sees 2,791 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. ET at Queen's Park in Toronto. Lecce's office says he will be joined by Katherine Hay, president and CEO of Kids Help Phone.

You'll be able to watch it live in this story.

Ontario reported another 2,791 cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of 25 more people with the illness on Tuesday.

The last time the daily case count was below 3,000 in the province was nearly a month ago on April 5. It's also the fewest new infections reported on a single day since April 1.

Notably, though, Tuesdays frequently see the lowest numbers of new cases relative to other days of the week, likely due to the processing of weekend tests on Mondays.

Today's count comes as labs completed just 33,740 tests and Public Health Ontario logged a provincewide positivity rate of 9.1 per cent. Officials said Monday that the seven-day average test positivity rate was 8.3 per cent.

Last Tuesday there were 3,265 further cases confirmed with about the same number of processed tests and a per cent positivity rate of 10.2. It could be an indicator that the growth in cases is continuing its recent trend of slowing, but firm conclusions can't be drawn from any one day of data.

More to come.