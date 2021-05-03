Ontario sees 3,436 new COVID-19 cases as vaccine appointments open to 18+ in hot spots

Ontario reported another 3,436 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as eligibility for vaccines opened to all residents aged 18 and older in hot-spot areas.

Adults living in the 114 specific postal codes designated as hot spots were able to start reserving appointments as of this morning, though some on social media reported long wait times or technical difficulties with the provincial booking website.

Minutes after bookings opened at 8 a.m. ET, the site showed an estimated wait of more than an hour, with tens of thousands of users in the queue.

This week and next, the province will send half of its vaccine supply to the hot spots, based partially on recommendations from the government's science advisers.

Wow this was pre 8am, a ton of people but at least the site is working <a href="https://t.co/d3dxZ78N3u">pic.twitter.com/d3dxZ78N3u</a> —@andreabellemare

Adults in some hot-spot neighbourhoods had already been able to make vaccine appointments, but not through the province's online booking portal.

Eligibility expands further across Ontario on Thursday, when online bookings through the government portal open up to residents aged 50 and over. People with high-risk health conditions and some groups of people who can't work from home will also become eligible.

Ontario has said it expects everyone aged 18 and over to be able to book a vaccine by the end of May.

Public health units collectively administered 53,880 doses of vaccines yesterday, the fewest on a single day since April 5. The drop may in part be due to pharmacies running out of available AstraZeneca doses, which was expected to happen over the weekend.

Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine task force said last week that while the federal government is working to secure more AstraZeneca doses, it is still not clear when or how many may actually arrive in the province.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, a total of 5,378,249 people had had at least one dose, while 375,905 had gotten both shots.

Ontario has used just over 95 per cent of the 5,644,975 doses of vaccines it has received to date. Millions more doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are scheduled to arrive throughout May.