Ontario logs 1,135 new COVID-19 cases, lowest test positivity in almost 10 weeks

Ontario reported another 1,135 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and the lowest provincewide test positivity rate in nearly 10 weeks.

Labs completed 37,705 tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and Public Health Ontario logged a positivity rate of 3.6 per cent, a level not seen in the province since March 19.

The total cases reported today are considerably fewer than last Thursday, which saw 2,400 new confirmed infections.

The rolling seven-day average of cases dropped again to 1,441, the lowest it has been since mid-March.

The Ministry of Health also recorded the deaths of 19 more people with COVID-19, pushing the official toll to 8,697.

Meanwhile, public health units collectively administered another 143,748 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

