Ontario logs 1,135 new COVID-19 cases, lowest test positivity in almost 10 weeks
Province also confirms another 19 deaths linked to the virus
Ontario reported another 1,135 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and the lowest provincewide test positivity rate in nearly 10 weeks.
Labs completed 37,705 tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and Public Health Ontario logged a positivity rate of 3.6 per cent, a level not seen in the province since March 19.
The total cases reported today are considerably fewer than last Thursday, which saw 2,400 new confirmed infections.
The rolling seven-day average of cases dropped again to 1,441, the lowest it has been since mid-March.
The Ministry of Health also recorded the deaths of 19 more people with COVID-19, pushing the official toll to 8,697.
Meanwhile, public health units collectively administered another 143,748 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?