Ontario sees 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths ahead of reopening announcement

Ontario reported another 2,400 cases of COVID-19 and 27 more deaths linked to the illness on Thursday.

The total case count is higher than recent days, but more than 350 fewer than last Thursday.

It is best to compare days of the week because testing levels in the province are cyclical. Thursdays often see the most number of new cases and the most tests completed relative to other days.

Today's infections come as labs processed 45,406 tests and Public Health Ontario logged a provincewide positivity rate of 5.2, the lowest on a Thursday since April 1.

The seven-day average of daily cases fell to 2,131, its lowest point in more than seven weeks.

Another 2,763 infections were marked resolved, bringing the active caseload throughout Ontario to about 23,026.

As of yesterday, there were 1,320 people with COVID-related illnesses in hospitals, 81 fewer than the day before, while 721 were being treated in intensive care. Of those, 492, or about 68 per cent, needed a ventilator to breathe.

The additional deaths reported today pushed the official toll to 8,552. The seven-day average of deaths dropped to 21 from 21.6 yesterday.

Meanwhile, public health units collectively administered another 144,986 doses of COVID-19 vaccines yesterday. As of last night, nearly 58 per cent of Ontarians aged 16 and older have had at least one dose.

The provincial update comes ahead of a news conference where Premier Doug Ford is expected to release details of his government's most recent reopening plan.

Health Minister Christine Elliott has said any reopening will be done sector by sector, as opposed to the previous colour-coded regional approach.

Before Ford's announcement, the co-chair of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table will present modelling projections for the province at 1 p.m. ET. You will be able to watch the briefing live in this story.

More to come