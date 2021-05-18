Ontario reports 1,616 new COVID-19 cases, fewest since March 24

Ontario reported another 1,616 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the fewest on a single day since March 24, and 17 more deaths linked to the illness.

The new cases include 472 in Toronto, 360 in Peel Region, 116 in York Region, 114 in Hamilton and 102 in Durham Region.

The seven-day average of daily cases fell to 2,287, its lowest point in nearly seven weeks. It has been steadily trending downward since its peak on April 17.

Labs completed 22,915 tests and Public Health Ontario logged a provincewide positivity rate of 7.6 per cent. That's down from the 8.5 per cent positivity reported with just over 28,000 tests a week ago.

The additional deaths push the official toll to 8,506. The seven-day average of daily deaths rose slightly to 23.3.

Meanwhile, public health units administered 109,032 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines yesterday. As of last night, a total of 442,102 people had received both shots.

This morning, eligibility for a vaccine expanded to anyone aged 18 and older in the province. Appointments can be booked through the online portal or call centre or through local health units, depending on where you live. Spots are also available through many pharmacies.

