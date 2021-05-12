Ontario sees 2,320 new COVID-19 cases while admissions to ICUs fall below 800

Ontario reported 2,320 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, while the number of patients with the illness requiring critical care dropped below 800 for the first time in three weeks.

It is the third straight day in the province that the total case count has been lower than 3,000.

The seven-day average of daily cases fell to 2,826, its lowest point since April 5.

As of Tuesday, there were 776 patients with COVID-related illnesses in intensive care units, according to the Ministry of Health. Of those, 559, or about 72 per cent, needed a ventilator to breathe.

The ministry also reported the deaths of 32 more people with COVID-19, pushing the official toll to 8,374.

