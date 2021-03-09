Ontario sees 1,185 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Ontario reported another 1,185 cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of six more people with the illness on Tuesday.

The new cases include 343 in Toronto and 235 in Peel Region, where stay-at-home orders were lifted yesterday as the health units moved into the grey "lockdown" phase of the province's restrictions system.

Ontario's lab network completed 33,264 test samples for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and logged a test positivity rate of 3.7 per cent — the highest it has been on a single day in two weeks.

The seven-day average of new daily cases climbed to 1,187.

Meanwhile, both the number of people with COVID-19 in hospitals and in intensive care ticked up, to 689 and 290, respectively. Of those being treated in ICUs, 184 required a ventilator to breathe, according to the Ministry of Health.

The six additional deaths in today's report push the official toll to 7,083.

Ontario's immunization campaign continued, with 31, 047 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered yesterday. A total of 276,193 people have now received both shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

