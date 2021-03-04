Ontario sees 994 new COVID-19 cases as health officials work to update vaccine rollout

Ontario reported another 994 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as the government works to update its immunization rollout following updated guidance that the time between doses for some vaccines can safely be pushed up to four months.

Public health units administered 30,409 doses of vaccine yesterday, a second straight record day in the province. There are now immunization appointments being offered to residents aged 80 and older in at least 10 public health units.

Yesterday afternoon, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) issued a revised direction that the interval between shots for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can be extended to 16 weeks. Clinical trials have shown the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to be up to 92 per cent effective after a single dose.

The move will allow more people to get a first dose more quickly.

In a statement, the Ontario Ministry of Health said it welcomed the new recommendations from NACI.

"This will allow Ontario to rapidly accelerate its vaccine rollout and get as many vaccines into arms as quickly as possible and, in doing so, provide more protection to more people," a ministry spokesperson said in an email.

The province's COVID-19 vaccine task force is now re-evaluating its immunization strategy as it awaits to hear more from the federal government about how many doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to expect in coming weeks. Health Canada approved the third vaccine last week.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Christine Elliott said that the public can expect more clarity soon on who will qualify as an essential worker during phase two of the immunization campaign.

Also this morning, the government announced a further $500 million to help Ontario's 444 municipalities offset costs of the pandemic.

The City of Toronto will receive $164 million, while Ottawa is set to receive $33.4 million.

You can see how much funding has been allocated to your own municipality here.

The additional money was announced jointly by the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark and Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy.

Amounts to individual municipalities were determined by combining household data and the relative proportion of COVID-19 cases confirmed in their respective health units, the province said.