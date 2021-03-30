Ontario sees 2,336 new COVID-19 case, single-day high for ICU admissions

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. in Toronto. Ford's office says he will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and the chair of Ontario's vaccine distribution task force, retired general Rick Hillier.

Ontario confirmed 2,336 more cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as a government agency that tracks hospitalizations reported the biggest single-day jump in admissions of patients to intensive care since the pandemic began.

Critical Care Services Ontario (CCSO) says 46 more people with the illness were taken to intensive care units since yesterday morning, bringing the current total to 410. Admissions of COVID-19 patients to ICUs peaked at 420 in mid-January, during the height of the second wave in the province.

The CCSO compiles a daily report that hospitals and health organizations use for planning. The latest data show that COVID-19 patients require, on average, about two weeks of critical care, according to the agency.

The Ontario Hospital Association cautioned this morning that the province "could face a surge of patient transfers and cancelled surgeries as we fight a third wave" of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, an infectious disease expert on Ontario's COVID-19 science table told CBC News the pandemic is "completely out of control" and that total hospitalizations are already more than 20 per cent higher than at the start of the last provincewide lockdown.

Dr. Peter Juni, also a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Toronto, said the current pace of Ontario's vaccination effort is not sufficient to curb the current growth in cases. The latest surge is largely fuelled by variants of concern, particularly B117, which was first identified in the United Kingdom.

So far, a total of 20,117 samples that tested positive for COVID-19 have also screened positive for a telltale genetic mutation that indicates the presence of a variant, including 1,210 added in today's provincial report.

The science table projects that variants currently account for about 68 per cent of all new cases in Ontario.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to provide an update on the immunization campaign this afternoon. The province has repeatedly expressed frustration at the pace of deliveries from the federal government.

As of yesterday evening, Ontario had received 2,358,965 doses of vaccines and administered about 89 per cent of them.

The new cases reported today include 727 in Toronto, 434 in Peel Region, 229 in York Region, 194 in Durham Region, 144 in Ottawa and 123 in Hamilton.

The seven-day average of daily cases climbed to 2,207, its highest point since January 26.

