Ontario sees 2,094 new COVID-19 cases as vaccine doses given out top 2 million

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. in Niagara Falls. Then at 3 p.m., Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams is expected give a briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the province.

Ontario reported another 2,094 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the number of vaccine doses given out in the province surpassed two million.

Today's new cases include 618 in Toronto, 368 in Peel Region, 277 in York Region, 132 in Ottawa and 104 in Durham Region.

As is commonly the trend, testing levels dropped over the weekend. Labs completed just 39,470 tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and logged a provincewide positivity rate of 6.1 per cent, the highest it has been on a single day since January 19.

The seven-day average of new daily cases climbed to 2,094.

Critical Care Services Ontario, a government agency that compiles reports on hospitalizations for hospitals and health organizations, said this morning that there are 409 people with COVID-19 currently in intensive care. Among them, 247 require a ventilator to breathe.

COVID-19-related admissions to ICUs are approaching the pandemic peak 420, which came in mid-January during the second wave of the illness.

Public health units also reported the deaths of 10 more people with COVID-19

Meanwhile, stricter public health measures come into force in two regions today.

Hamilton is going into the strictest grey lockdown phase of Ontario's pandemic response plan today, while the Eastern Ontario Health Unit enters the second-strictest red zone.

But as of today, those who live in grey zones will be able to attend fitness classes outdoors.

Premier Doug Ford made that announcement Friday, when he also revealed that hair salons and other personal care services will be able to reopen in grey zones on April 12.

The government also lowered the minimum age for vaccine eligibility in 10 more public health units last night, from 75 down to 70.

According to the Ministry of Health, public health units administered 50,453 doses of COVID-19 vaccines yesterday. A total of 311, 238 people in Ontario have now gotten both shots of either the Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccines.

The province has thus far received 2,358,965 doses of vaccines from the federal government. As of yesterday evening, 2,031,735 doses, or about 86 per cent, of Ontario's total supply had been used. The province expects another shipment of some 450,000 doses later this week.

The ministry says there is currently capacity to administer up to 150,000 doses per day if the supply of vaccines allowed for it.

Moreover, in York Region a drive-thru vaccination site opened at Canada's Wonderland today. A limited number of patients will be able to get vaccines at the Vaughan theme park by appointment only.

A covid 19 vaccination clinic opens at Canada’s Wonderland this morning for residents 70+. Patients will be able to drive right up in their cars to get a shot. YRPH estimates they’ll be able to immunize 1600 people per day here. <a href="https://t.co/aodz3SjExx">pic.twitter.com/aodz3SjExx</a> —@LindaWardCBC

Two more mass vaccination sites are also set to open in Toronto, where people as young as 70 started getting vaccinated on Saturday.

