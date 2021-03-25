Ontario reports 2,380 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

Ontario reported another 2,380 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, though the Ministry of Health said 280 of the cases are attributable to a "data catch-up process" in the province's system.

Excluding those cases, it is still the highest daily count since January 24, or about two months.

The ministry did not specify when or where those extra 280 cases are from, or why they were missed earlier.

Today's total includes 1,016 cases in Toronto, 294 in Peel Region, 244 in York Region and 152 in Ottawa.

They come as Ontario saw another record day for COVID-19 vaccinations. Public health units collectively administered 79, 446 doses yesterday. Some 304,386 people in the province have now had both shots of a vaccine,

Meanwhile, labs completed 60,077 tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and logged a test positivity rate of 3.8 per cent.

The seven-day average of daily cases climbed to 1,794. It has been steadily rising for the last 10 days.

Public health units also recorded the deaths of 17 more people with the illness, bringing the official toll to 7,280.

More to come.