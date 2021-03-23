Ontario reports 1,546 new COVID-19 cases as ICU admissions continue slow climb

Ontario reported another 1,546 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the number of patients with the illness being treated in intensive care units continued a slow but steady climb.

The new cases today include 465 in Toronto, 329 in Peel Region, 161 in York Region and 99 in Durham Region.

They come as labs completed just 32,556 tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and logged a test positivity rate of 5.7 per cent.

The seven-day average of new daily cases rose to 1,667, an eighth straight day of increases and its highest point since February 3.

According to the Ministry of Health, there were 868 people with COVID-19 in the province's hospitals as of yesterday, 324 of whom required intensive care.

Critical Care Services Ontario (CCSO), a government agency that compiles a daily report for hospitals and health organizations, says the number in ICUs is actually 372. Thirty-three of those patients were admitted in the previous 24 hours, CCSO said this morning.

ICU admissions of COVID-19 patients in Ontario peaked at around 420 in mid-January, during the second wave of the pandemic, according to the CCSO.

The ministry's official number is different from CCSO's because of key differences in how each does its count. The Ministry of Health stops counting a patient after two weeks of care, even if that patient requires a critical care bed for longer.

Public health units also recorded nine more deaths of people with COVID-19, bringing the official toll to 7,253.

