Ford set to provide update on rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Ontario pharmacies

Premier Doug Ford and several top officials are set to provide an update on Ontario's COVID-19 immunization campaign this morning, as the public waits to hear if the province will give the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine to residents aged 65 and older.

Ford is scheduled to speak at 9:30 a.m. ET in Etobicoke. You'll be able to watch live in this story.

His office says he will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and retired general Rick Hillier, chair of Ontario's vaccine task force.

It would be the first time Hillier will face questions publicly since the province launched its online portal and call centre for booking vaccine appointments on Monday.

Hillier is departing from his job at the end of the month, once the Order in Council that established his role officially expires. The government has not said if anyone will replace him.

The news conference this morning is billed as an update on Ontario's rollout of COVID-19 vaccines through pharmacies.

A pilot project to distribute the AstraZeneca vaccine through select pharmacies in three public health units — Toronto, Windsor-Essex and Kingston, Frontenac and Addington & Lennox — began last week. The province has already faced criticism about why the program isn't being run in other hard hit areas like Peel Region.

Currently, appointments are only available for residents aged 60 through 64. That's because until this week, the National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI), a group that advises the federal government, had recommended the AstraZeneca vaccine not be used for anyone 65 and older.

On Monday, NACI revised its guidance, saying that real-world evidence from other countries suggests the vaccine is safe and effective for seniors.

At two news conferences this week, Ford was unable to say how or if Ontario would alter its plan in light of the updated recommendations. Health officials also haven't released any new guidance.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is relatively stable and can be stored in a regular fridge, making it a prime candidate for use in pharmacies and primary care clinics.

Ontario reported another 1,553 cases of COVID-19 yesterday. There is growing consensus that the province has entered a third wave of the pandemic, driven primarily by variants of concern.

Ontario's COVID-19 science advisory table calculates that variants now account for 54 per cent of all new cases.