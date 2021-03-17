Ontario sees 1,508 new COVID-19 cases a year after 1st state of emergency declared

Ontario reported 1,508 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, one year to the day that an emergency was first declared in the province as the dangers of the global pandemic became clear.

"We're facing an unprecedented time in our history. This is a decision that was not made lightly," Premier Doug Ford said last March.

Today also marks the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19-linked death reported in Ontario: a 77-year-old man at Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie.

The province's official COVID-19 death toll now sits at 7,187, including 14 deaths that were reported today.

The new cases include 542 in Toronto, where this morning health workers at three mass vaccinations sites are gearing up to administer COVID-19 vaccines to residents aged 80 and above.

The clinics add considerable capacity to the province's immunization campaign, which had another record-high day yesterday with 58,202 doses of vaccines given out. A total of 290,659 people in Ontario have now received both shots of a vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, another 253 infections were confirmed in Peel Region, while York Region reported 107 cases.

Public health units that saw double-digit increases were:

Simcoe Muskoka: 74

Ottawa: 69

Niagara Region: 66

Thunder Bay: 63

Waterloo Region: 45

Durham Region: 42

Hamilton: 36

Halton Region: 32

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District: 25

Middlesex-London: 23

Windsor-Essex: 23

Sudbury: 18

Haldimand-Norfolk: 12

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 11

Brant County: 10

Peterborough: 10

(Note: All of the figures used in this story are found on the Ministry of Health's COVID-19 dashboard or in its Daily Epidemiologic Summary . The number of cases for any region may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit on a given day, because local units report figures at different times.)

They come as labs completed 49,128 test samples for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and logged a positivity rate of 3.5 per cent.

The seven-day average of daily cases climbed to 1,361.

