Ontario sees 1,074 new COVID-19 cases as expert advisory group says 3rd wave underway

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. in Toronto. Ford's office says he will be joined by Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano.

Ontario reported another 1,074 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as an expert group advising the government on its pandemic response said that the province has entered a third wave fuelled by variants of concern.

The new cases include 313 in Toronto, 199 in Peel Region and 101 in York Region.

They come as labs completed 28,526 tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the illness, and logged a positivity rate of 4.5 per cent, the highest since Feb. 2.

Ontario's COVID-19 science advisory table said this morning that variants of concern — especially B117, which was first identified in the United Kingdom — now account for about half of all new cases provincewide.

Further, the group said that nearly two-thirds of the province's 34 public health units are seeing effective reproductive numbers above one. In other words, the rate of new infections is growing in those areas.

The advisory table's declaration comes after the Ontario Hospital Association issued a statement yesterday, saying it had reached the same conclusion partly based on the observation that the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive care appears to be trending upward again.

According to Critical Care Services Ontario (CCSO), a government agency that compiles a daily report for hospitals and health organizations, there were 346 people with COVID-19 in the province's hospitals as of yesterday. Eighteen of those patients had been admitted in the previous 24 hours.

(The CCSO's number for ICU admissions differs from the figure reported by the Ministry of Health due to how each does its count. However the CCSO number is the more accurate reflection of the situation in ICUs in Ontario.)

Just how bad a third wave may be in terms of severe illnesses and deaths is difficult to forecast, experts told CBC Toronto earlier this month, because of unknowns about the variants, the continued rollout of vaccines and the approach of warmer weather.

Public health units that reported a double-digit increase in new cases today include:

Hamilton:66

Ottawa: 66

Windsor-Essex: 35

Lambton: 31

Waterloo Region: 31

Thunder Bay: 29

Durham Region: 27

Halton Region: 27

Brant County: 21

Niagara Region: 21

Middlesex-London: 16

Simcoe Muskoka: 15

Southwestern: 12

Eastern Ontario: 10

(Note: All of the figures used in this story are found on the Ministry of Health's COVID-19 dashboard or in its Daily Epidemiologic Summary . The number of cases for any region may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit on a given day, because local units report figures at different times.)

The seven-day average of daily cases fell to 1,334.

Meanwhile, Ontarians aged 80 and older continued to book appointments for a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Premier Doug Ford said on Twitter that more than 133,000 spots were booked yesterday, the first day the online portal and call centre became available in most of the province.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) announced this morning that it has revised its recommendations for the AstraZeneca vaccine and that it can be used for Canadians 65 and older.

NACI said the change followed a review of three real-world studies that suggested the vaccine is safe and effective in older seniors.