Ontario expected to unveil details of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine pharmacy pilot today

Ontarians aged 60 to 64 years old can expect to get more information today about how and where they can book an appointment to get the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold a news conference in Toronto at 1 p.m. ET. Ford's office says he will be joined by the minister of health, solicitor general and the head of Ontario's vaccine task force.

Elliott said yesterday that the province would be providing a list of pharmacies that are joining in a pilot project to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to the general public. The pilot is set to initially run in three public health units: Toronto, Kingston and Windsor-Essex.

The Canadian Pharmacists Association has said that more than 300 pharmacies were identified as possible participants in the project, though it is not clear how many will be listed this week.

Elliott said she expects that eligible Ontarians in those three public health units will be able to begin scheduling appointments at pharmacies this week. Several locations in Toronto, however, are already taking bookings online.

Ontario gained access to 194,500 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine this week, according to Elliott. The vaccine was approved for use by Health Canada in late February, though the National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI) subsequently recommended that it be used only for adults aged 18 to 64.

Members of the province's vaccine task force said that due to the limited supply right now, the doses will be targeted toward residents aged 60 to 64 years old. Because the AstraZeneca vaccine can be stored in a regular fridge, health officials intend to distribute primarily through pharmacies and primary care providers once shipments ramp up.

Right now, time is critical, as about 114,000 of the doses are set to expire on April 1. Speaking yesterday, Elliott said none of those shots will be wasted.

"We have been ready to receive the AstraZeneca vaccines and we will be able to deliver them before expiry," she said during question period at Queen's Park.

The province administered 31,047 shots of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday. Updated figures for Tuesday are expected later this morning.

Elliott added that once shipments of vaccines ramp up in coming weeks, Ontario will be able to quadruple its capacity in "very short order."