Ontario sees 1,023 new COVID-19 cases as 2 health units move back into lockdown

Ontario reported another 1,023 cases of COVID-19 on Monday as nine public health units moved to different tiers of the province's colour-coded restrictions system, including two that are headed back into lockdown.

Among the new cases are 280 in Toronto, 182 in Peel Region and 72 in Ottawa.

Thunder Bay and Simcoe Muskoka, meanwhile, logged 55 and 39 additional cases, respectively. Both health units have seen a rise in new infections in recent weeks, driven in part by the spread of more contagious variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Last week, the province announced it would activate what it describes as an "emergency break" for the two regions, shifting them to the grey "lockdown" tier.

The move imposed a variety of more stringent public health measures in those regions, including capping most indoor gatherings at 10 people, closing restaurants to in-person service and forcing non-essential retailers to operate at 25 per cent capacity.

Seven other public health units, meanwhile, saw restrictions eased somewhat today as they moved down a level in the provincial framework.

The Niagara Region is now classified as red, the Chatham-Kent, Middlesex-London and Southwestern units all moved to the orange tier, Haldimand-Norfolk and Huron Perth transitioned to the yellow level, and Grey Bruce to green, the least restrictive.

As for further cases in today's report, the following public health units also reported double-digit increases:

Hamilton: 53

York Region: 47

Halton Region: 39

Waterloo Region: 39

Durham Region: 34

Niagara Region: 30

Windsor-Essex: 22

Middlesex-London: 18

Brant County: 16

Lambton: 14

Northwestern: 12

Peterborough: 12

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 12

Sudbury: 11

(Note: All of the figures used in this story are found on the Ministry of Health's COVID-19 dashboard or in its Daily Epidemiologic Summary . The number of cases for any region may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit on a given day, because local units report figures at different times.)

Meanwhile, The Canadian Press reported this morning that Ontario's website for booking COVID-19 vaccination appointments will begin a "soft launch" in six health units this week.

That's two weeks before the online portal is set to be up and running across the province.

But a senior government official who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the website will not be available to the general population in regions where it's being tested.

Instead, officials will reach out to a small number of residents who are 80 or older, as well as some eligible health-care workers, starting today.

The source said the plan will help the province try components of the system before the full launch, The Canadian Press said.

Regions participating in the soft launch are:

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington

Peterborough

Hastings and Prince Edward Counties

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

Grey Bruce

Lambton

The province said it administered 17,424 doses of COVID-19 vaccine yesterday. A total of 263,214 people have now received both shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health. Last week, Health Canada approved Astrazeneca's vaccine for use, though there has been no word on when doses may actually arrive in provinces.