Ontario sees 411 new COVID-19 cases as test positivity rates continue steady decline

Ontario continues to make slow but steady progress in bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control, key indicators published Wednesday suggest.

The province reported an additional 411 cases, the fewest in more than eight months, while the positivity rate of tests for the virus fell to a level not seen in the province since late February.

The Ministry of Health also recorded the deaths of 33 more people with the illness, though in an email a spokesperson said 11 of those deaths happened throughout April and May.

Today's case count is the lowest since September 25, 2020 and notably less than last Wednesday, when the province logged 733 new infections.

Labs completed more than 30,000 tests and Public Health Ontario reported a provincewide positivity rate of 2 per cent. The last time the positivity rate fell that low was on Feb. 25, 2021, and the seven-day average of positivity continues to decline week over week.

Similarly, the rolling seven-day average of daily cases dropped to 657, its lowest point since Oct. 8.

As of yesterday, there were 466 people with COVID-related illnesses being treated in intensive care units. Of those, 314 needed a ventilator, a slight uptick from the day before.

Public health units collectively administered another 177,506 doses of COVID-19 vaccines yesterday, the most-ever on a Tuesday by a significant margin and the second-most ever on a single day.

Ontario is now averaging more than 150,000 shots per day and roughly 62.1 per cent of the province's total population has had at least one dose.