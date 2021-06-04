Ontario logs 914 new COVID-19 cases as total hospitalizations drop below 700

Ontario reported an additional 914 cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of 19 more people with the illness on Friday, while those who got a first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine now have a choice to book another dose of the same vaccine or go with Pfizer or Moderna for their second shot.

Today's case count is higher than recent days but notably lower than last Friday, when the province logged 1,273 new infections.

The seven-day rolling average of daily cases fell to 889, the first time it has dropped below 900 since Oct. 29, 2020.

Labs completed 32,258 tests and Public Health Ontario reported a provincewide positivity rate of 2.8 per cent, also down from last Friday's rate of 3.4 per cent.

The number of total active infections stands at about 9,459. During the peak of the third wave of the pandemic, there were nearly 43,000 active cases in the province. That said, Ontario stops counting an infection as "active" after two weeks, so the figure does not necessarily reflect the real number of people who are experiencing COVID-related illnesses.

As of Thursday, there were 687 people with COVID-related illnesses in hospitals. The last time that number dropped below 700 was in mid-March. Of those hospitalized, 437 were being treated in intensive care units, while 357 needed a ventilator to breathe.

The 19 additional deaths pushed the official toll to 8,820. The seven-day average of deaths rose to about 15.6.

Meanwhile, public health units collectively administered 168,322 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines yesterday, the most ever on a Thursday and the second-most on a single day. More than 59 per cent of Ontarians have now had at least one shot.

Yesterday, the province updated its guidance for second doses for those who received a first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Second-dose bookings are available at pharmacies as of today for people who received AstraZeneca at least 12 weeks ago.

People can book AstraZeneca second doses by contacting the pharmacy or primary care provider where they received their first shot, while those opting for an mRNA vaccine can schedule through a participating pharmacy offering Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The province said AstraZeneca recipients can book second shots of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine through the provincial booking system or local health units as of next Monday, June 7.