Ontario reports 210 new COVID-19 cases as more adults now eligible for an accelerated 2nd vaccine

Ontario reported another 210 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest new daily case count since mid-September, as all adults in the province who got a first shot of an mRNA vaccine became eligible to move up their second dose.

The expanded eligibility means another 1.5 million people could get their second shots weeks ahead of the government's initial schedule.

Those who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines can get a subsequent dose as soon as 28 days after their first. Those who had the AstraZeneca vaccine need to wait eight weeks before getting a second, and can choose to stick with AstraZeneca or opt for an mRNA vaccine instead.

The changes come as public health units collectively administered 180,369 shots yesterday, the most-ever on a Sunday.

Nearly 15 per cent of those total doses were given out at a temporary mega-clinic at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, which saw nearly 27,000 vaccinations over the course of the day. Officials in the city called it both a North American and world record.

More than 76 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while about 33.4 per cent of have both shots.

Meanwhile, today's case count is the lowest in the province since Sept. 13, 2020, and also down from last Monday's total of 270.

The cases were confirmed through 13,071 tests, while Public Health Ontario reported a test positivity rate of 1.8 per cent, down from last week's 2.5 per cent on roughly the same number of samples.

The seven-day average of daily infections fell to 267.

As of yesterday, there were 287 people being treated for COVID-related illnesses in intensive care units, according to the Ministry of Health. Of those patients, 191 needed a ventilator to breathe.

The ministry also recorded the deaths of three more people with COVID-19, raising the official toll to 9,129.