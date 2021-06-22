Ontario sees 296 more COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths linked to illness

Ontario reported 296 more cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths linked to the illness on Tuesday.

Due to a data review by Toronto Public Health, about 80 cases in today's count were from 2020.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health's official update includes 60 total deaths, though 54 are from "previous months" and were included as part of a separate data clean-up effort, a spokesperson said in an email to media.

The province's death toll stands at 9,082.

Labs completed 16,784 tests and Public Health Ontario logged a positivity rate of 1.6 per cent, down from last Tuesday's 2.3 per cent on just over 17,000 samples.

The seven-day average of daily cases stayed steady at 334, though without the 80 added cases it would have fallen to 323.

As of Monday, there were 314 people with COVID-related illnesses being treated in intensive care units. Of those patients, 202 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Public health units collectively administered another 199,535 doses of COVID-19 vaccines yesterday, the most-ever on a Monday.

Ontario is now averaging more than 190,000 shots per day, while about 76.3 per cent of adults have had at least one dose of a vaccine