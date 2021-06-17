Ontario sees 370 new COVID-19 cases, 2nd straight day of more than 200,000 vaccine shots

Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones are scheduled to hold an update on Ontario's rollout of COVID-19 vaccines at 1 p.m. ET.

Then, at 3 p.m., Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams is slated to provide a briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the province.

You can watch both news conferences live in this story.

Ontario reported 370 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as the province's public health units administered more than 200,000 doses of vaccines for a second straight day.

The 210,611 shots given out yesterday are a new single-day high for Ontario and comes on the heels of 202,984 the day before.

At this point, the province is averaging more than 187,000 vaccinations per day.

Thursday's case count is down from last Thursday, when Ontario logged 590 new infections.

Labs completed 30,454 tests and Public Health Ontario logged a province positivity rate of just 1.3 per cent.

The seven-day average of daily cases fell to 433, its lowest point since late September.

The Ministry of Health also recorded the deaths of seven more people with the illness. The seven-day average of daily deaths stands at roughly 8.9.

The update comes ahead of a technical briefing for media on changes to Ontario's vaccine roll out.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease physician in Toronto and member of Ontario's vaccine task force, said on Twitter that an additional share of doses will be shipped to the Waterloo and Porcupine health units in coming weeks.

Both health units are struggling to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, even as the pandemic ebbs in other parts of the province.

Officials in Waterloo warned this week that the region may not be able to move into the second phase of Ontario's reopening plan, currently scheduled for July 2, due to a sharp rise in the number of infections linked to the delta variant of concern.

In a joint statement yesterday, the local medical officer of health and the head of Ontario's vaccine task force urged residents to "assume that the delta variant is circulating widely in Waterloo region and that there are much higher case numbers of this variant than can be currently confirmed."

The statement went on to say the region has lobbied for more vaccines from the province and accelerating second doses through new late evening clinics, mobile teams and public vaccination clinics.

Meanwhile, Porcupine Health Unit is seeing a continued rise in COVID-19 cases, particularly in Timmins and in remote First Nations communities in the James Bay and Hudson Bay regions.

The delta variant, which was first identified in India and is believed to more transmissible than previous strains, has been confirmed in the health unit.

Earlier this week, the area's medical officer of health, Dr. Dr. Lianne Catton, said that children, adults under 30 and people who are not vaccinated are driving the surge.

Porcupine is the only health unit in Ontario that did not move into Phase 1 of the government's reopening plan last week.