Ontario tops 200,000 COVID-19 vaccines in 24 hours as provincial borders reopen

Public health units in Ontario collectively administered a new high of more than 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines yesterday, Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday, as the province's borders with Quebec and Manitoba reopened.

The 202,984 shots given out Tuesday topped the previous single-day high of 199,951 set just last week.

Ontario is averaging more than 180,000 vaccinations daily, while more than 75 per cent of adults in the province have now had at least a single dose of vaccine.

That is already above the 70 per cent threshold the government has set as a main criterion for moving into Phase 2 of the province's reopening plan.

Another key benchmark is at least 20 per cent of adults fully immunized against the illness. Given the current trajectory of second doses — which have begun to outpace doses being used for first shots — Ontario could reach the target by the end of this week.

Meanwhile, Ontario's borders with Quebec and Manitoba fully reopen today.

A provincial order restricting interprovincial travel between those provinces expired at midnight.

The regulation was introduced on April 19 as the third wave of the pandemic reached its peak. It applied to land and water borders.

Travel between the regions was limited to essential reasons such as health care, custody or compassionate grounds like attending a funeral.

It also allowed law enforcement to stop and question people about their reasons for entering Ontario.