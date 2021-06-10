Ontario sees 590 new COVID-19 cases ahead of announcement on vaccine rollout

Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones are scheduled to make an announcement about Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine strategy as 1 p.m. ET.

Then at 3 p.m., Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health will hold a briefing to present the latest modelling projections for the province.

You can watch both news conferences live in this story.

Ontario reported another 590 cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of 11 more people with the illness on Thursday ahead of an expected update this afternoon on the province's vaccine rollout.

Today's case count is up from recent days but well below last Thursday's total of 870. Because testing in Ontario is cyclical, its best to compare the same days of the week.

Labs completed more than 31,000 tests and Public Health Ontario logged a provincewide positivity rate of 2 per cent for a second consecutive day. Positivity rates continue to decline week over week.

The seven-day average of daily cases fell to 617, its lowest point since Oct. 7, 2020.

The additional deaths pushed the official toll to 8,931.

Meanwhile, public health units collectively administered 182,350 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines yesterday, the most on a Wednesday so far and the second-most on a single day. The province is now averaging more than 160,000 shots per day.

About 62.6 per cent of Ontarians, or 73.2 per cent of those aged 18 and older, have now had at least one shot.

Media reports say that Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones will announce today that the province will partly shift back to a hot-spot vaccine strategy, allocating an increased percentage of doses to areas where the delta variant of concern is spreading.

For several weeks in late April and in to mid-May, Ontario sent more vaccines to 114 provincially-designated hot spots in a bid to give more people in those areas at least some protection from the novel coronavirus. As supply became more consistent and plentiful, the province moved away from targeting hot spots with more doses.

Earlier this week, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said he believed that Ontario's supply of vaccines was sufficient to get enough doses to hard-hit areas without allocating an increased percentage to hot spots. He added, though, that the province was ready to switch gears if it was deemed necessary.

Public health experts and politicians in Peel Region and Toronto have been calling for such a change in recent weeks. Yesterday, Dr. Lawrence Loh, the local medical officer of health in Peel, cautioned that a fourth wave fuelled by the delta variant could take hold in the region if more residents are not fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

The delta variant, first identified in India, is more transmissible and could come with a higher risk of severe illness and death. First doses of the currently available vaccines in Ontario are only between 33 and 55 per cent effective in preventing illness from the variant, Loh said.

Second shots for vulnerable populations and essential workers will be critical to limiting the delta variants spread, he added.

This morning, Toronto health officials said the city would begin prioritizing 18 postal codes in Etobicoke, North York, East York and Scarborough. The focus will be on getting first shots to those who haven't had one, and accelerating second doses for those who have, Coun. Joe Cressy said in a series of tweets.

Spread of the delta variant has also led some public health experts to advocate for a shortened interval between doses for Ontarians who got a first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Currently, the wait is at least 12 weeks, whether they want a second dose of AstraZeneca or an mRNA vaccine like Pfizer or Moderna. Meanwhile, many of those who received a first shot of an mRNA vaccine are getting their second doses sooner.

"I would have thought that we could shrink that duration of time, as well, for those who received a first shot of AstraZeneca, regardless of whether they want a second dose of AstraZeneca or a second dose of an mRNA vaccine," Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist and member of Ontario's vaccine task force, told CBC News.

"That hasn't happened yet — I would hope that that would happen."