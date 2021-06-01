Ontario reports 699 new COVID-19 cases, level not seen since October

Ontario reported 699 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday — the fewest on a single day since October 2020, during the earlier weeks of the second wave of the pandemic in the province.

The case count marks the second straight day in Ontario below 1,000, and is down considerably from last Tuesday's total of 1,039

Labs completed 20,262 tests and Public Health Ontario logged a positivity rate of 3.6 per cent, also down significantly from last Tuesday's 6.2 per cent.

Just Toronto and Peel Region saw triple-digit increases in cases, with 207 and 144, respectively.

The seven-day average fell to 1,030, its lowest point since February 20. At the height of the third wave in Ontario, the seven-day average climbed to nearly 4,400.

The Ministry of Health recorded the deaths of nine more people with the illness, pushing the official toll to 8,766.

