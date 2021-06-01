Ontario reports 699 new COVID-19 cases, level not seen since October
Test positivity rates continue to decline week over week
Ontario reported 699 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday — the fewest on a single day since October 2020, during the earlier weeks of the second wave of the pandemic in the province.
The case count marks the second straight day in Ontario below 1,000, and is down considerably from last Tuesday's total of 1,039
Labs completed 20,262 tests and Public Health Ontario logged a positivity rate of 3.6 per cent, also down significantly from last Tuesday's 6.2 per cent.
Just Toronto and Peel Region saw triple-digit increases in cases, with 207 and 144, respectively.
The seven-day average fell to 1,030, its lowest point since February 20. At the height of the third wave in Ontario, the seven-day average climbed to nearly 4,400.
The Ministry of Health recorded the deaths of nine more people with the illness, pushing the official toll to 8,766.
More to come.
Corrections
- An earlier version of this story stated that the new cases reported Tuesday were the lowest since Nov. 18, 2020. In fact, they are the fewest new cases since Oct. 18, 2020.Jun 01, 2021 10:33 AM ET
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?