Ontario reports 183 new COVID-19 cases, fewest since early September
Nearly 79% of Ontario adults have now had at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
Ontario reported another 183 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the fewest on a single day since Sept. 6, 2020 when the province was in the earliest weeks of its second wave of the illness.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Seven-day average of daily cases: 192
Tests completed: 26,101
Provincewide test positivity rate: 0.7 per cent, the lowest on a Friday since Sept. 4
Active cases: 1,757
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 202; 143 needed a ventilator to breathe
Deaths: Nine, pushing the official toll to 9,237
Vaccinations: 224,864. roughly 89 per cent of which were second doses. Nearly 79 per cent of Ontario adults have now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?