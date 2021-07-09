Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Ontario reports 183 new COVID-19 cases, fewest since early September

Ontario reported another 183 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the fewest on a single day since Sept. 6, 2020 when the province was in the earliest weeks of its second wave of the illness.

Nearly 79% of Ontario adults have now had at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

CBC News ·
Jasna Stojanovski prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Seven-day average of daily cases: 192

Tests completed: 26,101

Provincewide test positivity rate: 0.7 per cent, the lowest on a Friday since Sept. 4

Active cases: 1,757

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 202; 143 needed a ventilator to breathe

Deaths: Nine, pushing the official toll to 9,237

Vaccinations: 224,864. roughly 89 per cent of which were second doses. Nearly 79 per cent of Ontario adults have now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

