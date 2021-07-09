Ontario reports 183 new COVID-19 cases, fewest since early September

Ontario reported another 183 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the fewest on a single day since Sept. 6, 2020 when the province was in the earliest weeks of its second wave of the illness.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Seven-day average of daily cases: 192

Tests completed: 26,101

Provincewide test positivity rate: 0.7 per cent, the lowest on a Friday since Sept. 4

Active cases: 1,757

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 202; 143 needed a ventilator to breathe

Deaths: Nine, pushing the official toll to 9,237

Vaccinations: 224,864. roughly 89 per cent of which were second doses. Nearly 79 per cent of Ontario adults have now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.