Ontario officials to provide update on COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Pace of 1st-dose uptake has slowed significantly in recent weeks
Ontario's minister of health and solicitor general are slated to make an announcement about the province's rollout of COVID-19 vaccines Thursday morning.
Christine Elliott and Sylvia Jones will also take questions from reporters at the 10 a.m. ET news conference.
The announcement will be preceded by a technical briefing for media, the Ministry of Health said.
The province's latest figures show that about 78.6 per cent of adults have had at least one dose of vaccine, while 49.3 per cent have had both shots.
The lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates are among the youngest eligible age groups. About 67 per cent of those aged 18 to 29 have had at least one dose, along with 59 per cent of youth aged 12 to 17.
The uptake of first shots has slowed considerably in Ontario in recent weeks, prompting calls for the province to better integrate family doctors into its immunization campaign.
With files from Mike Crawley
