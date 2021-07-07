Ontario health minister to make announcement as province marks week in Step 2 of reopening

Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott is set to make announcement Wednesday morning as the province marks one week in Step 2 of its COVID-19 reopening plan.

Elliott's office hasn't provided any details about the announcement, but she is slated to be joined by Michael Tibollo, associate minister of mental health and addictions, and Dr. Dirk Huyer, Ontario's chief coroner and co-ordinator of the province's pandemic response.

The trio will also take questions from media.

You can watch the 10:30 a.m. ET news conference live in this story.

All but one of Ontario's 34 public health units moved into Step 2 of the government's reopening plan one week ago.

It generally takes 10 to 14 days before the effects of loosening restrictions appear in the aggregate COVID-19 data, so it is still too early to analyze how the changes introduced as part of Step 2 may impact the spread of the virus.

That said, the major indicators continue to suggest the pandemic has receded substantially in Ontario. For example, the seven-day average of daily cases is down to 203, a level not seen since early September 2020.

The presence of the delta variant of concern, however, remains a significant risk factor for those who are either unvaccinated or have had only a first shot, as the uptake of first doses in the general population has slowed considerably in recent weeks.

The latest estimate from Ontario's COVID-19 science advisory table is that that the delta variant of concern now accounts for roughly 78.5 per cent of all new cases in the province, making it by far the dominant strain.