Ontario logs 164 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths
More than 46% of Ontario adults have had 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, is scheduled to hold a briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch it live in this story.
Ontario reported 164 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as 80 older cases from 2020 that were included today as part of a data review by Toronto Public Health.
Today's count is down from last Tuesday when the province saw 209 further cases, suggesting that the pandemic continues to largely recede week over week.
Here are some other key indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's provincial update:
New deaths of people with COVID-19: nine, pushing the official toll to 9,224
Seven-day average of daily cases: 203
Tests completed: 28,755
Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.1 per cent, down from last Tuesday's 1.6 per cent on roughly the same number of tests.
Active cases: 1,883, the fewest since early September 2020
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 226; 161 needed a ventilator to breathe
Vaccinations: 215,719; roughly 91 per cent were second doses
Ontarians 18+ with 1 dose: 78.3 per cent
Ontarians 18+ with 2 doses: 46.3 per cent
(Note: The figures used in this story are found on the health ministry's COVID-19 dashboard or in its Daily Epidemiologic Summary.)
