Ontario youth aged 12 to 17 can now book earlier 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
44% of Ontarians have now had 2 doses of vaccine
Ontarians aged 12 to 17 became eligible to book an accelerated second dose of COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.
Appointments open up at 8 a.m. ET on the provincial portal, directly through public health units that use their own booking systems, and via participating pharmacies.
The young people who book will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech shot — the only COVID-19 vaccine currently approved for use in youth in Canada.
The decision to accelerate second doses for youth comes as the province continues to ramp up its vaccination campaign.
Ontario initially booked people in for a second shot four months after their initial dose.
Provincial data shows more than 78 per cent of Ontario adults have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and roughly 44 per cent are fully-vaccinated.
With files from CBC News
