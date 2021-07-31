Skip to Main Content
Ontario reports 258 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Ontario reported another 258 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The latest case count includes 53 cases in Toronto, 33 in York Region, 28 in the Region of Waterloo, 27 in Hamilton, and 26 in Peel Region.

As of 8 p.m. on Friday, 19,459,198 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered

The Paramount Fine Foods Centre COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Mississauga. (Grant Linton/CBC)

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Seven-day average of daily cases: 183

Tests completed: 19,112

Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.2 per cent

Active cases: 1,606

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 112; 83 needed a ventilator to breathe

Deaths: Six, pushing the official toll to 9,345

Vaccinations: 81,590 doses administered for a total of 19,459,198 as of 8 p.m. on Friday.

