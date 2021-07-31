Ontario reports 258 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Ontario reported another 258 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The latest case count includes 53 cases in Toronto, 33 in York Region, 28 in the Region of Waterloo, 27 in Hamilton and 26 in Peel Region.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Seven-day average of daily cases: 183

Tests completed: 19,112

Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.2 per cent

Active cases: 1,606

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 112; 83 needed a ventilator to breathe

Deaths: Six, pushing the official toll to 9,345

Vaccinations: 81,590 doses administered for a total of 19,459,198 as of 8 p.m. on Friday.