Ontario reports 218 new COVID-19 cases, passes key vaccination target for further reopening

Ontario reported 218 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — the most on a single day in about a month — while also surpassing a key vaccination target.

Today's total is up from the 185 infections logged last Thursday. Because testing levels generally follow a weekly pattern in Ontario, it's often most informative to compare the same days of the week.

The seven-day average of daily cases rose to 165, its highest point in just over two weeks, but still low relative to the past several months.

Ontario entered into Step 3 of its reopening plan 13 days ago, enough time for potential effects of the move to begin showing up in the daily data.

Meanwhile, more than 80 per cent Ontarians aged 12 and older — those who are currently eligible for a vaccine in the province — have had at least one dose, the Ministry of Health said.

That means one of three conditions the province has set for moving beyond Step 3 of its reopening plan has now been met.

The government has also said 75 per cent of people 12 and older must have received their second dose, and no public health unit can have less than 70 per cent of eligible people fully vaccinated.

The province has said that if all of those conditions are satisfied, the majority of restrictions can be lifted as early as August 6.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update: