Ontario sees 158 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Ontario Health CEO Matthew Anderson are scheduled to make an announcement at 1 p.m. ET. You can watch it live in this story.

Ontario reported 158 new cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of four more people with the illness on Wednesday.

Today's case count is up somewhat from last Wednesday, when the province logged 135 further infections. Because testing levels follow a weekly pattern, it's best to compare same days of the week.

As of yesterday, there were about 1,378 confirmed, active cases throughout Ontario.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Seven-day average of daily cases: 161, up from 154 yesterday.

Tests completed: 20,527

Provincewide test positivity rate: 0.8 per cent

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 122, with 83 needing a ventilator to breathe

Death toll: 9,325

Vaccinations: 94,116 doses were administered yesterday, the fewest on a Tuesday since March 30. Roughly 67.9 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have had two shots of vaccine, while nearly 71 per cent of all Ontarians have had at least one dose.