Ontario sees 129 new COVID-19 cases; more than 67% of eligible residents fully vaccinated

Ontario reported another 129 cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of five more people with the illness on Tuesday.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Seven-day average of daily cases: 154; after a precipitous decline that began in late April and continued until about two weeks ago, the seven-day average has levelled out, hovering between 150 and 160 since then.

Tests completed: 13,644

Provincewide test positivity rate: 1 per cent

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 127, with 81 needing a ventilator to breathe

Death toll: 9,321

Vaccinations: 92,035; roughly 67.3 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have had two shots of vaccine