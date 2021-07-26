Ontario logs 119 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold a news conference in Ottawa at 1:15 p.m. ET. You can watch it live in this story.

Ontario reported 119 new cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of three more people with the illness on Monday.

With the exception of July 12 — also a Monday that saw 114 further infections logged in the province — its the fewest additional cases reported on a single day since early September 2020.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Seven-day average of daily cases: 157; after a precipitous decline that began in late April and continued until about two weeks ago, the seven-day average has levelled out, hovering between 150 and 160 since then.

Tests completed: 11,930

Provincewide test positivity rate: 1 per cent

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 131, with 79 needing a ventilator to breathe

Death toll: 9,316

Vaccinations: 65,920, the fewest reported on a Monday since May 3. Roughly 66.7 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have had two shots of vaccine