Ontario logs 119 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths
About 66.7% of eligible Ontarians are fully vaccinated
Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold a news conference in Ottawa at 1:15 p.m. ET. You can watch it live in this story.
Ontario reported 119 new cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of three more people with the illness on Monday.
With the exception of July 12 — also a Monday that saw 114 further infections logged in the province — its the fewest additional cases reported on a single day since early September 2020.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Seven-day average of daily cases: 157; after a precipitous decline that began in late April and continued until about two weeks ago, the seven-day average has levelled out, hovering between 150 and 160 since then.
Tests completed: 11,930
Provincewide test positivity rate: 1 per cent
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 131, with 79 needing a ventilator to breathe
Death toll: 9,316
Vaccinations: 65,920, the fewest reported on a Monday since May 3. Roughly 66.7 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have had two shots of vaccine
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?