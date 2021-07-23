Ontario reports 192 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Ontario reported 192 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the most in more than two weeks.

The number of active infections provincewide increased for a second straight day, which hasn't happened in several months. That said, the jump was relatively minor, up to 1,407 from 1,363 on Thursday.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Seven-day average of daily cases: 160, marking a third consecutive day the average has risen.

Tests completed: 19,757, the fewest reported on a Friday since late May 2020.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 0.9 per cent.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 136, with 84 needing a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: One, pushing the official toll to 9,308.

Vaccinations: 120,231, down more than 100,000 from last Friday's figure. Nearly 65 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have had two doses of vaccine.