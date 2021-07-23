Ontario reports 192 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death
Nearly 65% of Ontarians 12 and older have had both shots of vaccine
Ontario reported 192 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the most in more than two weeks.
The number of active infections provincewide increased for a second straight day, which hasn't happened in several months. That said, the jump was relatively minor, up to 1,407 from 1,363 on Thursday.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Seven-day average of daily cases: 160, marking a third consecutive day the average has risen.
Tests completed: 19,757, the fewest reported on a Friday since late May 2020.
Provincewide test positivity rate: 0.9 per cent.
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 136, with 84 needing a ventilator to breathe.
Deaths: One, pushing the official toll to 9,308.
Vaccinations: 120,231, down more than 100,000 from last Friday's figure. Nearly 65 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have had two doses of vaccine.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?