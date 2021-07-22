Skip to Main Content
Toronto·New

Ontario reports 185 new COVID-19 cases — the most in 2 weeks

Ontario reported 185 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the most on a single day in two weeks. 

About 64% of Ontarians 12 and older have had 2 shots of vaccine

CBC News ·
A majority of days so far in July have seen provincewide positivity rates below 1 per cent. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Ontario reported 185 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the most on a single day in two weeks.  

Today's case count is also up somewhat from last Thursday, when the province logged 143 further infections.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Seven-day average of daily cases: 155, up from 150 yesterday

Tests completed:19,599

Provincewide test positivity rate: 0.9 per cent

Active cases: 1,363

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 141; 84 needed a ventilator to breathe, up 14 from the previous day

Deaths: Seven, pushing the official toll to 9,265

Vaccinations: 125,166; Roughly 70 per cent of Ontario's total population has now had at least one dose of a vaccine, while 64 per cent of those aged 12 and older have had both shots.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now