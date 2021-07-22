Ontario reports 185 new COVID-19 cases — the most in 2 weeks

Ontario reported 185 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the most on a single day in two weeks.

Today's case count is also up somewhat from last Thursday, when the province logged 143 further infections.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Seven-day average of daily cases: 155, up from 150 yesterday

Tests completed:19,599

Provincewide test positivity rate: 0.9 per cent

Active cases: 1,363

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 141; 84 needed a ventilator to breathe, up 14 from the previous day

Deaths: Seven, pushing the official toll to 9,265

Vaccinations: 125,166; Roughly 70 per cent of Ontario's total population has now had at least one dose of a vaccine, while 64 per cent of those aged 12 and older have had both shots.