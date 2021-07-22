Ontario reports 185 new COVID-19 cases — the most in 2 weeks
About 64% of Ontarians 12 and older have had 2 shots of vaccine
Ontario reported 185 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the most on a single day in two weeks.
Today's case count is also up somewhat from last Thursday, when the province logged 143 further infections.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Seven-day average of daily cases: 155, up from 150 yesterday
Tests completed:19,599
Provincewide test positivity rate: 0.9 per cent
Active cases: 1,363
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 141; 84 needed a ventilator to breathe, up 14 from the previous day
Deaths: Seven, pushing the official toll to 9,265
Vaccinations: 125,166; Roughly 70 per cent of Ontario's total population has now had at least one dose of a vaccine, while 64 per cent of those aged 12 and older have had both shots.
